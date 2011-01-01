Hope for Augusta began three years ago when a few pioneers from First Presbyterian church bought old homes and moved into the inner city of Augusta, GA. Their focus was two-fold: to restore people and rebuild places. They longed to see the community redeemed from within. The pioneers sought to be Christ-centered, gospel-driven and Spirit-filled as they lived in the community. As they developed relationships within the neighborhood they began to understand the challenges and assets of the community. What started as a community dinner morphed into a community Bible study for urban kids. The kids Bible study has become a funnel for us get to know parents and to offer deeper assistance in tutoring, mentoring and discipleship. From there they began to partner with other like minded organizations to offer Hope for Augusta!